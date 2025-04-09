Inside El Salvador mega-prison where the U.S. sent hundreds of Venezuelan migrants

ABC News given extraordinary access to the mega-prison in El Salvador where the Trump administration has deported hundreds of Venezuelan migrants it claims are hardened gang members.

April 9, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live