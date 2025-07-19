Intense fighting raging in southern Syria

Hundreds are dead after a week of some of the worst sectarian violence since the fall of the Assad regime.

July 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live