Interpol issues alert for missing Pittsburgh student in Dominican Republic

Officials said University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki was last seen on surveillance video leaving her resort and heading to the beach with 24-year-old Joshua Riibe, who is not a suspect.

March 13, 2025

