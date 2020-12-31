Investigation continues into hotel confrontation in New York City

More
Newly released surveillance video showed a woman wrestle 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. to the ground after falsely accusing him of theft. Police said they are looking for the unidentified woman.
0:16 | 12/31/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Investigation continues into hotel confrontation in New York City

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:16","description":"Newly released surveillance video showed a woman wrestle 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. to the ground after falsely accusing him of theft. Police said they are looking for the unidentified woman.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74997744","title":"Investigation continues into hotel confrontation in New York City","url":"/WNT/video/investigation-continues-hotel-confrontation-york-city-74997744"}