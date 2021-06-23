Investigation into fatal shooting of a toddler in Detroit

According to police, a family was driving home from their 9-year-old son’s basketball practice when the car was shot at. Both of their sons were struck and their 2-year-old son did not survive.
1:52 | 06/23/21

Transcript for Investigation into fatal shooting of a toddler in Detroit

