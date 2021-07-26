Transcript for Investigation of Jan. 6 Capitol assault set to begin

We turn next tonight here to the high stakes January 6th committee holding its first hearing tomorrow on what led to the attack on the capitol. And what we've learned tonight about what the American people will hear tomorrow morning. Rachel Scott on the hill tonight. Reporter: Tonight, the house select committee preparing to launch a full investigation into the capitol riot. What can the American people expect to learn that they haven't already learned yet? I think a great deal. They will hear first-hand from these officers who were on the front lines that day. They'll hear what it was like to take on this vast crowd of insurrectionists. How they feared for their lives. Reporter: Speaker Nancy Pelosi now adding a second Republican to the panel. Congressman Adam Kinzinger of Illinois joining congresswoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming. House Republicans leadership is boycotting the investigation. After Pelosi rejected two Republicans GOP leader Kevin Mccarthy chose to serve on the committee, Mccarthy pulled all five of his picks. Some Republicans have said the GOP should play ball on this committee. Really? Who is that? Adam and Liz? Well -- Aren't they kind of like Pelosi Republicans? Reporter: Cheney brushing off the insult. We've got very serious business here. We have important work to do. And I think that's pretty childish. Reporter: Kinzinger pointing out Republicans blocked an independent investigation in the mold of the 9/11 commission with each party picking five members. We had an opportunity for a five-five commission that didn't even include members of congress. Then, at every junction, it kept getting blocked, despite that we negotiated the five-five. And so it's become obvious that there are some that just simply don't want answers and that to me is unacceptable. In the meantime, looking ahead to tomorrow morning, Rachel, you spoke with one of the capitol hill police officers who will testify? Reporter: David, I spoke to officer Michael finone. He was dragged down the capitol steps, beaten and tased on January 6th. He told me that he just wants the truth to come out. And he plans to testify tomorrow in uniform. David? All right, Rachel, you'll be right there with me tomorrow. We will be carrying the hearing live with our political team first thing in the morning, 9:30 A.M., right here on ABC. Rachel, thank you.

