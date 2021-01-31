Transcript for Investors wonder what will happen on Wall Street next?

Speculation mounting about the week ahead. The gamestop saga about to hit a new level. Here's Deirdre Bolton. Reporter: Tonight, a billboard aimed at Wall Street. In particular, this weekend, at the online brokerage robinhood. Which as of the opening bell tomorrow will be restricting purchases of the stocks of 50 companies including bed bath and beyond and blackberry to just one share per customer. I'm going to take my business somewhere elsewhere they won't put a restriction on which shares I can and cannot buy. Reporter: Robinhood has marketed themselves as the champion of small investors. But thousands of day traders on robinhood used that power to band together on Reddit to buy and hold gamestop, driving prices higher, and forcing huge losses at major hedge funds. One was down 53% in January. Now, many traders are seeing the new one more customer rule as a sellout that favors the big guys. A more nuanced view is that robinhood got in over its head and could not come up with the new level of capital required with the big jump in gamestop trading. There's absolutely nothing unusual or nefarious about how the regulatory rules are kicking in and requiring robinhood to put up more capital. So that's all totally normal, standard. Reporter: The CEO says the restrictions are mandated by regulators, and temporary. And not because robinhood is trying to help hedge funds. Tom? Deirdre, thank you.

