Iran arrests 17 nationals, accuses them of spying for the US government's CIA

The country's Islamic Republic Intelligence Ministry said the alleged spies worked as staff in sensitive sectors in the country, including "economic, nuclear, military and cyber fields."
2:14 | 07/23/19

