Iran nuclear sites not completely destroyed by US strikes, sources say

Pres. Trump insists U.S. strikes on Iran obliterated its nuclear program, but sources tell ABC News the nuclear sites were not completely destroyed because it was moved before the strikes.

June 24, 2025

