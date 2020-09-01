Iran says it does not seek escalation or war after attack

More
The U.S. and Iran are still far from any negotiations, with Iranian leaders still calling for all U.S. troops to leave the Mideast.
1:00 | 01/09/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Iran says it does not seek escalation or war after attack

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:00","description":"The U.S. and Iran are still far from any negotiations, with Iranian leaders still calling for all U.S. troops to leave the Mideast.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68155349","title":"Iran says it does not seek escalation or war after attack","url":"/WNT/video/iran-seek-escalation-war-attack-68155349"}