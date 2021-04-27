Iran weeks away from being able to build a nuclear weapon: US officials

American diplomats are trying to revive the nuclear deal that the U.S. pulled out of during the Trump administration, and say that Iran will have enough fuel to build a nuclear weapon within weeks.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live