Transcript for ISIS releases video purporting to show terror fugitive Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

Next, that global headline from ISIS tonight. A chilling new threat from what appears to be the world's most wanted man. ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al baghdadi. They've now lost that territory, but this message to the west seems intent on proving they are still fighting and are still focused. Here's ABC's chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz now. Reporter: If it is proven this is baghdadi, the terrorist fugitive appears grayer now. The ISIS territory he once claimed, gone. But he seems as defiant and threatening as ever, warning that the fight against the west is not over. It was five years ago, when baghdadi was last seen in a mosul mosque, calling on muslims worldwide to join his bloody cause. In this latest 18-minute video released by ISIS today, from which these images are taken, the man identified as baghdadi praises the Sri Lankan attackers, suicide bombers who left at least 250 people dead last week, claiming it was payback for baghouz, the last ISIS territory to fall to american-backed forces in Syria the month before. It was then president trump declared ISIS defeated. All right, so, let's get live to Martha Raddatz in our Washington bureau tonight. And Martha, as you mentioned there, their territory might now be gone in Syria and Iraq, but ISIS is clearly trying to prove that it is still a threat. Reporter: Yes, David. ISIS is still very much a threat. They may not have claim to territory now, but baghdadi's message of attacking the west and its allies is still resonating with new recruits and the thousands of fighters who remain in Iraq and Syria. Others boldly carrying out attacks far from where ISIS first took root. David? All right, Martha Raddatz, thank you. A new round of severe

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.