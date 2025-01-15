Israel, Hamas agree to ceasefire and hostage release deal

Under the deal's terms, Hamas will release dozens of hostages -- including Americans -- being held in Gaza. It comes 15 months after Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

January 15, 2025

