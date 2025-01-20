Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal: Israel released 90 Palestinian prisoners, detainees

Tensions were high as people gathered in Beitunia, West Bank, for the arrival of 90 Palestinian prisoners released from Israeli custody just after 1 a.m. local time. 

January 20, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live