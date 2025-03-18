Israel launches wave of deadly airstrikes across Gaza Strip

Prime Minister Netanyahu says he ordered the IDF to take forceful action against Hamas after the terror group refused to release more hostages, launching multiple strikes across the Gaza Strip.

March 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live