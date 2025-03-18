Israel pounds Gaza with fierce aerial assault

Israel conducted a fierce aerial assault on Gaza, with Hamas' health ministry reporting over 400 fatalities. What implications does this have for the hostages, including an American from New Jersey?

March 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live