Israeli cabinet approves cease-fire with Hamas, Biden speaks

More
The Israeli prime minister’s office announced Thursday that the security cabinet has approved a cease-fire with Palestinian militant group Hamas after nearly two weeks of violence.
4:51 | 05/21/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Israeli cabinet approves cease-fire with Hamas, Biden speaks

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:51","description":"The Israeli prime minister’s office announced Thursday that the security cabinet has approved a cease-fire with Palestinian militant group Hamas after nearly two weeks of violence. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"77814976","title":"Israeli cabinet approves cease-fire with Hamas, Biden speaks ","url":"/WNT/video/israeli-cabinet-approves-cease-fire-hamas-biden-speaks-77814976"}