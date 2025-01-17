Israeli government approves temporary ceasefire deal with Hamas

The deal, which will take effect on Sunday, will see the return of hostages being held in Gaza. More than 100 people have been killed in Gaza since the deal was announced, its health ministry said. 

January 17, 2025

