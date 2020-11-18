Now Playing: Dolly Parton plans to pose for Playboy cover for her 75th birthday

Now Playing: Italy’s COVID-19 emergency

Now Playing: Hurricane Iota causes heavy damage in Central America

Now Playing: Hospitals in Italy overwhelmed by COVID-19 second wave

Now Playing: New defense secretary moves to withdraw troops, raising concerns

Now Playing: Hurricane Iota, nurses protest, Thailand uprising: World in Photos: Nov. 17

Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Europe facing new COVID-19 wave and restrictions

Now Playing: Europe battling second wave of COVID-19 as countries tighten restrictions

Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: States tighten COVID-19 restrictions as cases rise

Now Playing: Hurricane Iota slams Central America as Category 4 storm

Now Playing: SpaceX crew successfully docks at International Space Station

Now Playing: Skipper speaks out after encounter with aggressive pod of Orcas

Now Playing: Trump persuaded against military action against Iran

Now Playing: This brother-sister could be the future of pro tennis

Now Playing: Huge waves slam Caribbean island as Iota hits Central America

Now Playing: 4 SpaceX astronauts launch for ISS in historic mission

Now Playing: Trump administration takes steps to auction drilling rights in the Arctic

Now Playing: Hurricane Iota makes landfall as Category 5 storm