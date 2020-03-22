Italy still epicenter of the outbreak in Europe

More
The country decimated by the coronavirus reported almost 800 deaths in the last 24 hours.
1:33 | 03/22/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Italy still epicenter of the outbreak in Europe

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:33","description":"The country decimated by the coronavirus reported almost 800 deaths in the last 24 hours.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69731806","title":"Italy still epicenter of the outbreak in Europe","url":"/WNT/video/italy-epicenter-outbreak-europe-69731806"}