Jacksonville International Airport shutdown after car catches fire in parking garage

A large fire broke out in a parking garage at Jacksonville International Airport after a vehicle caught fire, shutting the airport down for a time.

May 16, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live