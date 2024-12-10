Jamie Foxx breaks his silence about the stroke that nearly took his life

Jamie Foxx discussed the mysterious health scare he experienced last year in his new stand-up Netflix comedy special, "Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…."

December 10, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live