Jay-Z responds to allegations that he assaulted a 13-year-old in 2000

A civil lawsuit originally filed by "Jane Doe" in October has been amended to identify Jay-Z and Diddy in allegations that they drugged and raped a 13-year-old girl at an after-party in the 2000s.

December 9, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live