Transcript for Jeffrey Epstein signed his will 2 days before his suicide: Sources

There is new reporting tonight involving Jeffrey Epstein. ABC news confirming Epstein filed a will in the U.S. Virgin Islands just two days before taking hz life. Who is the beneficiary? Here's ABC's linsey Davis tonight. Reporter: Tonight, ABC news has learned just two days before his suicide, Jeffrey Epstein signed his will. While the money is earmarked to go to his trust, there are no details on the trust's beneficiaries. His brother mark is Epstein's only known surviving relative. This as a vigorous defense of prince Andrew is now underway. Buckingham palace releasing a new statement, after video surfaced purportedly showing the prince at Epstein's Manhattan mansion in 2010, saying -- "The duke of York has been appalled by the recent reports of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged crimes. His royal highness deplores the exploitation of any human being and the suggestion he would condone, participate in or encourage any such behaviour is abhorrent." This video, which has not been been independently verified by ABC news, appears to show the prince in the doorway, waving to an unknown young woman. At that time, Epstein had already served time as a sex offender. Virginia Guiffre claimed in a deposition she was directed to have sex with the prince and other powerful men, allegations they all deny. Before you know it, I was being lent out to politicians and academics and royalty. Linsey Davis, who has been covering this for weeks now, is with us again tonight. And you've learned more about the will at this hour? Reporter: Yes, well, we've known for some time he's estimated to be worth more than half a billion dollars. We know now that will was filed in the U.S. Virgin Islands, of course, where he owned his own island. And he intended for two of his long-time attorneys to serve as his executors. David?

