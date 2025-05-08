Jennifer Aniston's alleged stalker appears in court

Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, who's been accused of crashing his vehicle through the gates of the "Friends" actress' Los Angeles home, faces stalking and vandalism charges.

May 8, 2025

