JetBlue pilot arrested on sex charge just before takeoff from Boston Logan Airport

Jeremy Gudorf, 33, from Ohio, was arrested before his flight to Paris due to an outstanding warrant for a sexual exploitation charge involving a minor. His bail is set at $10,000.

February 21, 2025

