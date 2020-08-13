Joe Biden says Kamala Harris is ‘America’s story’

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris made their first appearance together as the Democratic presidential ticket in Wilmington, Delaware, while wearing masks and maintaining distance.
0:30 | 08/13/20

{"duration":"0:30","description":"Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris made their first appearance together as the Democratic presidential ticket in Wilmington, Delaware, while wearing masks and maintaining distance.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"72337178","title":"Joe Biden says Kamala Harris is ‘America’s story’","url":"/WNT/video/joe-biden-kamala-harris-americas-story-72337178"}