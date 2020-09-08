Transcript for Who will Joe Biden pick as his running mate?

and the race for 2020. All eyes on Joe Biden with just over a week until the democratic national convention. Biden says he'll pick a woman as his running mate but beyond that it's anyone's guess. Here's ABC's Andrew dymburt. Have you chosen your vice president yet? Are you ready? Reporter: Joe Biden camped out at his Delaware beach house this weekend teasing reporters. Mr. Vice president, have you picked a running mate yet? Yeah, I have. You have? Who is it? Who is it? You. Reporter: As speculation swirls around who the former vice president will tap to be his running mate. At this point, all we know for sure, she will be a woman. But in this moment of national reckoning on race, there's growing pressure for Biden to choose a woman of color. He could join up with one of his toughest critics in the primary, senator kamala Harris. Do you agree today that you were wrong to oppose busing in America then? Do you agree? I did not oppose busing in America. I don't hold grudges. I think it was a debate. It's as simple as that. Reporter: The California senator is sticking around in D.C in case she gets the call and has made it clear she'd join the ticket. Obviously I'd be honored to serve with Joe. Reporter: Then there's former national security adviser Susan rice. She's never held elected office but served in the Obama administration. I will support wholeheartedly whoever he chooses to be his vice presidential running mate. Reporter: And Illinois senator Tammy Duckworth, an Iraq vet who lost both of her legs in combat who has no problem going after president trump. How dare he still call himself the commander in chief. Reporter: Biden would be 78 if inaugurated in January. His choice could be the most significant vp candidate in modern American history. His wife, Jill, regularly involved in the discussions, says in the end, it comes down to relationships. It's got to be Joe's decision, who he feels most comfortable with, who shares his values, and that's what he's always said that he and Barack had. Andrew dymburt joins us now. Andrew, great to have you tonight. Joe Biden knows how important it is to pick the right vp. He has blown past his own deadlines and still hasn't picked a running mate just yet and it's a week before the democratic national convention. Reporter: Tom, Biden has long touted his support of communities of color but this week his campaign spent quite a bit of time cleaning up comments he made about diversity in African-American communities and Biden has since apologized. If he does choose a black woman as his running mate, she'll be making history. Thanks for that. Residents rattled across several states after a 5.1

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.