Transcript for John Bolton summoned to testify in impeachment inquiry

Next, to capitol hill tonight, where all eyes will be on the house tomorrow. The full house is set to take its first impeachment vote and it comes amid new questions tonight about who handled the transcript of that call between president trump and the president of Ukraine. After the national security officer testified yesterday that he listened in on that call and alerted authorities to key parts of the call that were not included in the transcript that was made public. And there is word tonight former national security adviser John Bolton has now been formally asked to testify, but will he comply? Mary Bruce on the hill. Reporter: Tonight, the president's former national security adviser, John Bolton, is is being summoned to testify in the impeachment inquiry. Multiple witnesses have testified Bolton was deeply frustrated by the campaign to pressure Ukraine to investigate trump's political rivals. According to a top aide, Bolton once described the president's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, as a "Hand grenade who's going to blow everybody up." Today, deputy secretary of state John Sullivan said Giuliani was behind a smear campaign targeting the former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie yovanovitch. You were aware that there were individuals and forces outside of the state department seeking to smear ambassador yovanovitch, is that correct? I was. And seeking to remove her. I was. Did you know Mr. Giuliani was one of those people? I believed he was, yes. Reporter: It comes as there are new questions about the phone call at the center of this impeachment inquiry, between president trump and Ukrainian president zelensky. Trump insists the white house released a complete transcript. Word for word, comma for comma, done by people who do it for a living. We had an exact transcript. Reporter: But lieutenant colonel Alexander vindman, who was on that call, reportedly told lawmakers that crucial phrases were left out. According to "The New York Times," vindman testified the document released by the white house did not include comments from the president that there were recordings of former vice president Joe Biden discussing corruption. "The times" reports that Vind man said the Ukrainian president also made an explicit mention of the energy company where Biden's son hunter served on the board. That's not in the transcript, either. Vindman, who works on the national security council, says he tried to add these details to the official document, but according to "The times," his edits were not included and it's not clear why. Mary Bruce live on the hill tonight. And Mary, John Bolton, as I mentioned there, has now been summoned to testify next week and of course, the big question tonight, will he show up? What are you learning? Reporter: Well, David, the president will likely try to block Bolton from appearing, but we have just learned that Bolton's legal team says that Bolton is not willing to appear voluntarily but his attorney tells us, David, that he is ready to accept a subpoena.

