Johnson & Johnson faces security over vaccine mix-up

An ingredient mix-up at a Baltimore manufacturing plant potentially ruined 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The FDA says there is no risk to anyone already vaccinated.
3:28 | 04/01/21

Transcript for Johnson & Johnson faces security over vaccine mix-up

