Joshua Riibe appears in a Dominican courtroom for 1st time

Joshua Riibe appeared in court in Higuey, Dominican Republic, on Tuesday, where he requested to return home while awaiting a decision in the investigation into the disappearance of Sudiksha Konanki.

March 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live