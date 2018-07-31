Transcript for Judge blocks group's plan to release 3-D gun instructions online

'vseen in T lt weeks. D? Will Carr, you. Next, the showdownver gs and the debate over whether the direction on how Toake them should be posted online. The rections was midnight and the trump administration had cleared the way for those directns to B made public. But breaking velopments what judge H now decided for ABC's senior whiespondent a tonight ter: Anyon with a 3D printen make one a homemade gun, untraceable in acrime, no ckground check required. The plastic, critics warn, easy to sneak past metal detectors. Detailed ns, includingfor building parts of ar-1 stylrifles were set to go anyone to at texasroup called def distributed. On twebs countdow age ofhe downloadab fo founder dyking his People ve a right to ta.the end ofun control I think it is,an essenti see. Reporte years, the a administration fought the grouin crt. The trump administon recently Backe, clearing the way for the gun blueprin toe W, an 11th hbatt. Eight states and the districsuing. Capitol hill, Democrats hong the psident personally responsible. Blood's G to be O his hands. Plasc, Dow loloadable guns stops at dd trump's sk Repor and today, Rom the prident himself, contradicticting his use with this tweet, "I am being soo the publ. Doest O make much sens but the last time the P wentad-to-headith the a, in the O the parklandre, he caved sweeping rol changestonight, T question,ill this time be Y ent? Cecilia Vega with us from the whithot. D Cecilia, detailed for making Tse judge has stepped in? Reporter: David, a federal judgin settle put a halt to the blueprints going U only. So, it seems E plan, forow anyway, is on hold. Let me make clear. This is not because of anything the president asked crify that tweet today on those 3D GU, aide O look at a while als supportin the first and second ament. Davi Cecia Vega, great to have you back at night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.