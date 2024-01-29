Judge denies Alex Murdaugh's request for new murder trial

Alex Murdaugh's attorneys had argued the court clerk allegedly tampered with the jury to protect a book deal she had in the works.

January 29, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live