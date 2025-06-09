Judge dismisses actor Justin Baldoni's defamation suit against co-star Blake Lively

A federal judge dismisses actor Justin Baldoni's $400 million defamation lawsuit against co-star Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds.

June 9, 2025

