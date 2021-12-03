Judge reinstates third-degree murder charges against Chauvin

The judge granted the prosecution’s request to reinstate a third-degree murder charge against former officer Derek Chauvin. He also faces second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
1:44 | 03/12/21

