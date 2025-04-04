Judge: Return Maryland man mistakenly deported to El Salvador prison

A judge gave the Trump administration until Monday night to return a man mistakenly sent to an El Salvador prison. The man was deported despite a court order granting him protected legal status.

April 4, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live