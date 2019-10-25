Transcript for Judge rules House impeachment proceedings are legal

challenged this weekend. Rob Marciano thanks to you. Breaking developments in Washington tonight. A judge ordering the justice department to turnover Robert Mueller's secret grand jury documents to house Democrats. Here's Pierre Thomas tonight. Reporter: Tonight, the president facing questions about the strength of his legal defense in the Ukraine impeachment investigation. Defiantly saying he is a team of one. Here's the thing -- I don't have teams. Everyone is talking about teams. I'm the team. I did nothing wrong. Reporter: Just after those remarks, the president facing a setback. A federal judge calling the house impeachment proceedings legal and ordering the justice department to hand over grand jury materials from Robert Mueller's Russia investigation to the house judiciary committee by next week. Previously redacted materials would be included. Democrats have been investigating whether trump obstructed the long-running probe into Russia's interference in the 2016 election. The president continues to rail against those charges. This is the worst hoax in the history of our country. Reporter: And now attorney general William Barr ordering the justice department to launch a criminal investigation into itself into how that investigation began. Something Barr has been skeptical of since he became attorney general. We should be worried about whether government officials abuse their power and put their thumb on the scale. Reporter: The president has been calling for the investigation for months. It looks like it's becoming very serious from what I'm hearing. Investigate the investigators. Pierre Thomas with us live outside the justice department tonight. Pierre, Democrats critical of attorney general William Barr starting the criminal investigation into his own justice department. Critics questioning the president's and Barr's motives here? That's right, David. Some are claiming the president is using the justice department to settle scores with political opponents. Some Democrats are accusing Barr of trying to help the president politically while offering distractions. Some Democrats are saying Barr should recuse himself from all things Ukraine.

