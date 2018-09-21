Judge vacates 8 sentences after deputy accused of planting drugs

More
The Florida officer was allegedly caught on his own bodycam placing narcotics in a woman's truck during a traffic stop.
0:08 | 09/21/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Judge vacates 8 sentences after deputy accused of planting drugs
And the aborted landing tonight the Air France jet on its approach to Birmingham airport in the UK wind gusts 44 miles per hour they will thwart. And try it again.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57998685,"title":"Judge vacates 8 sentences after deputy accused of planting drugs","duration":"0:08","description":"The Florida officer was allegedly caught on his own bodycam placing narcotics in a woman's truck during a traffic stop.","url":"/WNT/video/judge-vacates-sentences-deputy-accused-planting-drugs-57998685","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.