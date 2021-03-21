Transcript for Julia Letlow becomes 1st Republican woman elected to Congress in Mississippi

Next tonight to the historic special election in Louisiana joy and let Leno has become the first Republican woman elected to congress in that state. She takes a seat of her late husband Lou who won last year's election but died in December from -- nineteen complications before he could ever take office. It was a twelve way race and she came away with 62% of the vote after securing endorsements from top Republicans including former president trump.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.