Jupiter and Saturn will appear closely aligned tonight

More
The two largest planets in the solar system will appear closely aligned on Dec. 21 and will look like a double planet.
0:13 | 12/22/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Jupiter and Saturn will appear closely aligned tonight

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:13","description":"The two largest planets in the solar system will appear closely aligned on Dec. 21 and will look like a double planet.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74852383","title":"Jupiter and Saturn will appear closely aligned tonight","url":"/WNT/video/jupiter-saturn-closely-aligned-tonight-74852383"}