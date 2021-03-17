2 jurors dismissed from trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin

The jurors told the judge that a settlement between the city and George Floyd’s family signaled the city believed Chauvin did something wrong, making it hard to be impartial.
0:20 | 03/17/21

