Jurors in Karen Read trial visit crime scene where Boston officer was found

Prosecutors say Read hit her boyfriend, Boston officer John O'Keefe, with her car and left him to die in January 2022.

April 25, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live