Jurors send multiple notes to judge in first day of Sean Combs trial deliberations

The jurors – eight men and four women – sent a note to the judge over a concern about one of the jurors.

June 30, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live