Jury deliberates Chauvin case in death of George Floyd

More
After closing arguments from the prosecution and the defense, jurors were sent to deliberate the case against Derek Chauvin. He faces second- and third-degree murder charges and pleaded not guilty.
6:15 | 04/19/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Jury deliberates Chauvin case in death of George Floyd

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:15","description":"After closing arguments from the prosecution and the defense, jurors were sent to deliberate the case against Derek Chauvin. He faces second- and third-degree murder charges and pleaded not guilty. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"77173360","title":"Jury deliberates Chauvin case in death of George Floyd","url":"/WNT/video/jury-deliberates-chauvin-case-death-george-floyd-77173360"}