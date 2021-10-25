Jury selection underway in the trial of former officer Kim Potter, Daunte Wright

Former Minnesota Police Officer Kim Potter is on trial for the shooting death of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop. She claims she meant to use her taser but grabbed her handgun instead.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live