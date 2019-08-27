Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg gets standing ovation

More
She received an honorary law degree from the University of Buffalo; it was her first public appearance since revealing her latest battle with pancreatic cancer.
0:27 | 08/27/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg gets standing ovation

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:27","description":"She received an honorary law degree from the University of Buffalo; it was her first public appearance since revealing her latest battle with pancreatic cancer.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65208136","title":"Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg gets standing ovation","url":"/WNT/video/justice-ruth-bader-ginsburg-standing-ovation-65208136"}