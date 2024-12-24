Justin Baldoni former publicist sues amid Blake Lively sexual harassment allegations

Justin Baldoni, the director and co-star of the hit movie "It Ends With Us," is being sued by his former publicist for defamation and breach of contract. 

December 24, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live