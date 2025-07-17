Kansas City Chiefs star Rashee Rice sentenced to 30 days in jail, 5 years probation

Kansas City Chiefs star Rashee Rice has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years probation for role in a multi-car crash in Dallas. The NFL is expected to suspend him for several days.

July 17, 2025

