Kansas City Chiefs have Super Bowl COVID-19 scare

ESPN reports that more than 20 players, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, were scheduled to get haircuts from a barber who tested positive for COVID-19. The team canceled the appointments.
0:19 | 02/04/21

