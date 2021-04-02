-
Now Playing: Countdown to the Super Bowl
-
Now Playing: All the celebs and public figures who’ve said they’ve tested positive for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: NFL considered race in paying head injury claims: Lawsuit
-
Now Playing: Taye Diggs dishes on ‘All American’ and new children’s book
-
Now Playing: Lawsuit claims the NFL uses race to determine compensation for head injuries
-
Now Playing: Oscar winner Jared Leto on his role in the new thriller, 'The Little Things'
-
Now Playing: Rachel Ricketts talks about her new book, ‘Do Better’
-
Now Playing: What to expect at this year's Golden Globes
-
Now Playing: The nominees are in for this year’s 52nd annual NAACP Image Awards
-
Now Playing: Misty Copeland feels responsible for increasing representation in ballet
-
Now Playing: Award-winning actor Hal Holbrook dies at 95
-
Now Playing: Kansas City Chiefs have COVID-19 scare days before Super Bowl
-
Now Playing: Olivia Cooke talks ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel
-
Now Playing: Cameran Eubanks talks about her new book, 'One Day You’ll Thank Me'
-
Now Playing: ‘How the One-Armed Sister Sweeps Her House’ is ‘GMA’s’ Book Club pick for February
-
Now Playing: 'Bachelor' star Ben Higgins talks about his new book, 'Alone in Plain Sight'
-
Now Playing: Super Bowl Kid Correspondent checks in during her 1st day
-
Now Playing: Matt James talks about ‘toxic’ moments on ‘The Bachelor’