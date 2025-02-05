Kansas City donut shop gives tribute to Chiefs stars with special treats

Mr. D's Donut Shop features a popular Chiefs-themed donut resembling Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Currently, they have around 150 pre-orders for their Chiefs donut boxes ahead of the Super Bowl.

February 5, 2025

